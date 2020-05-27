Nepal | May 27, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Photo Gallery: Vegetable market operates in Balkhu amid lockdown

Photo Gallery: Vegetable market operates in Balkhu amid lockdown

Published: May 27, 2020 7:26 pm On: Photo Gallery
Naresh Shrestha
Share Now:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Ministry of Health reported highest single-day cases on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 54,424 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 97,967 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...

Police recover buried-body of teenager, family held for questioning

NAWALPARASI: Police found the body of a 14-year-old girl buried in Susta Rural Municipality-3 of West Nawalarasi, today. Locals, on suspicion that the girl might have been killed and buried, have demanded an investigation into the case. Police have taken into custody family members of the dece Read More...

All-party meet held in Baluwatar

KATHMANDU: An all-party meeting under the convenorship of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was held today at the PM's official residence in Baluwatar. According to Prime Minister Oli's Press Advisor, Surya Thapa, the all-party meeting has concluded after nearly three hours of discussion, wherein vari Read More...

Sajha Party

Sajha Party demands amendments in provisions for MCC compact

KATHMANDU: The Sajha Party has demanded that the goverment make necessary amendments in the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, or else, scrap the project if amendments are not going to be made. The party, in a statement issued Tuesday, said that it takes Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli' Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.5 million, death toll tops 345,400

LONDON: More than 5.5 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 345,433 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Here Read More...

Two Municipalities in Rautahat sealed, curfew decreed in wake of soaring COVID-19 cases

RAUTAHAT: In the wake of the soaring cases of COVID-19 infection, two Municipalities in the district have been sealed off, while local authorities have decreed curfew in the restricted zones, on Tuesday. Isnath and Rajpur Municipalities that borders with neighboring India have been sealed off to Read More...

India has low coronavirus death rate but worries about migrants on the move

MUMBAI: India on Tuesday recorded a total of 145,380 coronavirus infections and a death toll of 4,167, comparatively low figures for the world's second-most populous country. But separate states witnessing millions of migrant labourers returning from the big cities were recording rising i Read More...

Three held for cow-slaughter in Kanchanpur district

DHANGADHI: Police have arrested three persons on the charge of slaughtering a cow, national animal of the country, from Punarbas in Kanchanpur district, on Tuesday. According to Police Inspector Wakil Bahadur Singh of Area Police Office, Tribhuvanbasti, three persons -- Maili Tamang, 45, Prem May Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times