Photo Gallery: Water, water everywhere!

GAIGHAT: A man has murdered his wife after consumption of alcohol in Rautamai Rural Municipality-8 of Udaypur district, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dil Maya Tamang, 43, of the Rural Municipality. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budha Magar at the Distr Read More...
KATHMANDU: The National Planning Commission (NPC) and Nepal Policy Institute (NPI) held the first meeting in the series of NPI-NPC Policy Dialogue post COVID-19 via Zoom conference. Several experts from NPI Global experts community of Nepali origin and NPI Board members based in South East As Read More...
KATHMANDU: Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of K-pop band BTS, said on May 25 that it has acquired Pledis Entertainment that manages NU'EST and Seventeen, as part of efforts to diversify its business portfolio. Quoting Big Hit statement, The Korea Herald stated: "We've become the larges Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Forty-three patients, including two journalists, undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Monday. According to the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Madan Upadhyay, the patients were discharged today after Read More...
WASHINGTON/BRASILIA: The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the South American nation surpassed the US daily toll. A White House statement amended the timing of the sta Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 Health experts have said that the government should come up with new modalities to help prevent coronavirus transmission and ease lockdown. “The government should come up with new models. Lockdown is not the only solution. As the coronavirus will not easily go away, the gov Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has never been a huge fan of the pink ball but would welcome the prospect of bowling it against India in a day-night test over the home summer. India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night test during their last tour in 2018/19 but board pre Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 A large number of Nepali migrant workers, students and patients, who had gone abroad (mostly India) for medical treatment, have returned home since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 24 to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. A total of 58,769 people Read More...