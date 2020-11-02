Photo Gallery: When Tihar is around the corner

Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 2

Saru Shrestha and her daughter pick marigold flowers from a field and place them onto a traditional basket to sell in the markets, ahead of Tihar festival, on the outskirts of Kathmandu. Marigolds are mainly used to make garlands during the festival of lights.

Saru has been working in the fields for the past 12 years and this year has been tough on her owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her flower business has drastically been affected as not many people are buying flowers, leaving her to sell at a very low price. “This year, I am struggling to raise my two daughters and to make ends meet,” says Saru.

Photos by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times

