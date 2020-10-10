The Rapist is You! Activists protest rising rape cases in Nepal

Skanda Gautam

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10

The Rapist is You!

Youth activists express rage against increasing cases of rape in the country at a flash mob in Maitighar Mandal, on Saturday.

What started as a protest song to highlight sexual violence against women in Chile in 2019 and gradually turned into a movement has now made way into Nepali capital.

The song was created by four performing artists from a Chilean feminist group named “LASTESIS”.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook