Nepal | April 06, 2020
Photo: Making the most of lockdown
Photo: Making the most of lockdown
Published: April 06, 2020 8:28 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
People seen playing cricket inside a house compound on the fourteenth day of government imposed nationwide emergency lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
