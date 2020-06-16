Photos: Onset of monsoons makes way for rice cultivation in Lalitpur

Kathmandu, June 16
Paddy plantations have begun despite existing scare of coronavirus pandemic.
JANAKPURDHAM: Body of the youth, who died in police custody at Area Police Office based in Dhanusha's Sabaila Municipality, has apparently begun to putrefy. Shambhu Sada, a youth from Barkurwa, Sabaila Municipality-12 in Dhanusha district was apparently found hanging in the toilet of the cell at Read More...
With shift in customer behaviour, people have adopted online shopping; are ordering books, clothes and skin-care products in the latter days of lockdown KATHMANDU Reading books has very much been a part of Dinesh Karki’s lockdown routine — he reads books during his leisure time, an Read More...
Virtual tours make it possible with an aim to let people confined in their homes explore the country KATHMANDU Travelling is a way to find peace of mind and other benefits, but with travel restrictions imposed due to lockdown and COVID-19 risks, we have not been able to go anywhere. Many of us Read More...
DHANGADHI: Locals have blocked the Lamki road section of East-West Highway, staging protest against the Kailali quarantine gang rape case. People have come out to the streets demanding fair investigations into the case since the news of the heinous crime surfaced. A 31-year-old woman who was s Read More...
The finance minister recently presented the budget for FY 2020/21 in the Parliament at a time when COVID-19 is creating panic and uncertainty in Nepal. The economy has been almost paralysed with an estimated Gross Domestic Products (GDP) loss of more than Rs 600 billion due to the long lockdown. Read More...
With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing to a halt economic and broader development activity around the world, the World Bank has projected that remittances to low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) will fall sharply in 2020 – by about 20 per cent. Nepal, where remittance contribution to GDP in 201 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 451 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 6,211. Of the newly infected, 416 are males and 35 females. In total, 5,740 males and 471 females have been recorded to have co Read More...
POKHARA: A man lost his life after he jumped off a cliff in Chuwa, Kushma Municipality-8 of Parbat district, on Monday morning. He was among the returnees from India who were being taken to quarantine facilities. The 39-year-old man from Baglung Municipality-13 was seriously injured but died on t Read More...