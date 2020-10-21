Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21

An aircraft is pictured against the backdrop of Bouddhanath Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as it takes off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Tuesday. The Stupa was overwhelmed with spectators during pre-Covid times.

Seen in another picture are two staffers working on the aircraft at TIA before its scheduled flight.

Photos by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times.

