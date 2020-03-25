Nepal | March 25, 2020

Quiet Kathmandu: Lockdown, Day 2

Published: March 25, 2020 2:08 pm On: Photo Gallery
SKANDA GAUTAM

A policeman patrols the street on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

