A policeman patrols the street on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A policeman checks the documents for vehicles plying on the road on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A man reads a paper in front of closed shops on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
People wait along the empty streets in the hope of getting their cooking gas cylinders refilled on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
People wait along the empty streets in the hope of getting their cooking gas cylinders refilled on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A man working for the press gets ready to pick up journalists on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A deserted view of the Patan Durbar Square on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Empty benches are pictured at Patan Durbar Square on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A policeman patrols the street on the second day of the week-long nationwide lockdown, in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.