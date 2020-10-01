Gallery: Rani Pokhari’s Bal Gopaleshwar temple gets shiny golden spire

Skanda Gautam/Naresh Shreshta

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 1

A golden pinnacle or a spire is installed on top of the Bal Gopaleshwor temple situated at the centre of at Rani Pokhari, also known as queen’s pond, on October 01.

The Pokhari, which is a hisorical and archaeological site, was completely destroyed during the 2015-earthquake.

Photos by Naresh Shrestha and Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times.

