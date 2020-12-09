Rato Machhindranath in Pictures: Make way, please!

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9
Priests carry the idol of Rato Machhindranath towards Machhindra Bahal from Bungamati, as part of an annual ritual procession, in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times:
