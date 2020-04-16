Nepal | April 16, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Red Cross disinfecting streets on Day 24 of coronavirus lockdown

Red Cross disinfecting streets on Day 24 of coronavirus lockdown

Published: April 16, 2020 7:00 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

 

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times