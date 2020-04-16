Nepal | April 16, 2020
Red Cross disinfecting streets on Day 24 of coronavirus lockdown
Red Cross disinfecting streets on Day 24 of coronavirus lockdown
Skanda Gautam
A member of the Red Cross Society with a sanitising equipment is seen spraying disinfectant at a check-point along Kathmandu and Bhaktapur border on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/ THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/ THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/ THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/ THT
