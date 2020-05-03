Nepal | May 03, 2020
Relief items to affected families
Published: May 03, 2020 7:15 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Madan Wagle
A local organisation distributes relief items to families hit-hard by extended lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Damauli, on Sunday, May 03, 2020. Photo: Madan Wagle/THT
