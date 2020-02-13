Roses for Valentine’s Day

Farmers are seen picking red roses at a nursery on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Roses will be demanded on Friday, which happens to be Valentine’s Day. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A child looks on as his mother picks roses at a nursery, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A woman picks roses at a nursery on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A man carries a bundle of red roses from a nursery on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT