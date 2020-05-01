Nepal | May 01, 2020
E-Paper
Videos
Toggle navigation
Home
Kathmandu
Nepal
World
Opinion
Business
Sports
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Education
Technology
Horoscope
The Himalayan Times
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
>
Safety gears for COVID-19
Safety gears for COVID-19
Published: May 01, 2020 9:08 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Tweet
RISHI RAM BARAL
Man Bahadur GC, mayor of Pokhara metropolis, hands over protective gears to cleaning staff on the 39th day of government-imposed lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, in Pokhara, on Friday, May 01, 2020. Photo: Rishi Ram Baral/THT
Follow The Himalayan Times on
Twitter
and
Facebook
Recommended Stories:
About Us
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Archives
Contact Us
E-Paper
© 2020 The Himalayan Times