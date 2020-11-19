Chhath festival amid coronavirus pandemic in Parsa

Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ: People were seen busy buying various items at the local market, during Chhath festival amid coronavirus pandemic in Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Thursday.

Although various District Administration Offices in the country have prohibited the public celebration of the festival citing the risk of coronavirus infection, a large number of people were seen indulging in shopping and public gatherings without masks at local market.

The Chhath festival, observed mainly by the Hindu community in the Mithila region that includes the part of India as well as Nepal, started from Wednesday.

The festival is dedicated to the Sun God. Devotees revere the Sun God for four days from Kartik Shukla Chaturthi to Kartik Shukla Saptami as per the lunar calendar. Offerings are made to the rising and setting Sun.

Photos by Ram Sarraf for The Himalayan Times

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook