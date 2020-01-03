Nepal | January 03, 2020

Snow-covered Manang

Published: January 03, 2020 4:31 pm On: Photo Gallery
Ramji Rana

Elevated regions in Manang and Lamjung get snowfall after rain hits the places hard, affecting lives in the region. Tourists travelling towards Annapurna Circuit were requested to halt their journey due to snow, especially those touring from Chame side. Photo: Ramji Rana/THT

