Symbolic street-drama in support of Dr Govinda KC

Skanda Gautam

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30

Shilpee Theater performs a symbolic protest street drama on Wednesday in support of Dr Govinda KC, the 63-year-old orthopedic surgeon who is on his fast-unto-death hunger strike at Teaching Hospital, seeking reforms in the medical sector for the 19th time. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook