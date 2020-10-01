Nepal | October 01, 2020

Symbolic street-drama in support of Dr Govinda KC

Published: October 01, 2020
Skanda Gautam
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30

Shilpee Theater performs a symbolic protest street drama on Wednesday in support of Dr Govinda KC, the 63-year-old orthopedic surgeon who is on his fast-unto-death hunger strike at Teaching Hospital, seeking reforms in the medical sector for the 19th time. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

