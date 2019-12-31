Nepal | December 31, 2019
Tamu Lhosar celebration in Kathmandu
Published: December 31, 2019 5:46 pm On:
REUTERS
Members of Gurung community dance as they take part in Tamu Lhosar parade, marking the beginning of the Gurung community’s new year, in Kathmandu, Nepal, December 31, 2019. Photo: Reuters
