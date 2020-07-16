KATHMANDU: Photo Journalist Club (PJC) and National Forum of Photo Journalists (NFPJ) have condemned the attitude of media houses failing to provide professional security to working photo-journalists amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, PJC and NFPJ jointly issued a press release sta Read More...
SAN FRANCISCO - Multiple high-profile Twitter accounts were hijacked on Wednesday, with some of the platform's top voices - including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk, among many others - used Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Around 2.36 million adult Nepalis expect to be forced out of their homes against their will in the next five years, a ground-breaking study has shown. Nepal’s scorecard, however, is relatively better than the global average, in which about one in five adults (19 per cent) Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 15 Police today arrested an Armed Police Force Senior Superintendent of Police on the charge of raping a woman in Kaski. Acting on the complaint of the victim, a police team led by Superintendent of Police Jevan Kumar Shrestha of Kaski District Police Office arrested SSP Rajendra Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi has termed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s claim that Thori village in Parsa is the real Ayodhya and the birthplace of Lord Ram baseless, irrelevant and objectionable. Nidhi said both Hindus and non-Hindus accepted from time immemorial t Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The Department of Archaeology has said it would begin archaeological studies on the possibility of Lord Ram’s birth place being in Nepal, following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s recent statement that the Hindu god was born in the Himalayan country. Damodar Gautam, Direc Read More...