Nepal | April 04, 2020
The silhouette of daily life
Published: April 04, 2020 11:16 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
The silhouette of a woman is seen on the rooftop of her house on the twelfth day of the government imposed nationwide lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
