The Sleeping Kathmandu City

Published: May 18, 2020 1:22 pm On: Photo Gallery
Rajesh Gurung
As the nation reels under the increasing impact of COVID-19 transmission, the once crowded city has become dormant with little to no movement of livelihood, as seen on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo: Rajesh Gurung/ THT

