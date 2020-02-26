Nepal | February 26, 2020
Tibetans celebrating ‘Losar’ in Kathmandu
Published: February 26, 2020
Photo Gallery
REUTERS
Tibetans perform traditional dance during a function organized to mark “Losar” or the Tibetan New Year in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters
