Nepal | March 08, 2020
E-Paper
Videos
Toggle navigation
Home
Kathmandu
Nepal
World
Opinion
Business
Sports
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Education
Technology
Horoscope
The Himalayan Times
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
>
Traditional farming in Makwanpur
Traditional farming in Makwanpur
Published: March 08, 2020 6:32 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Tweet
Prakash Dahal
Farmers are seen ploughing a field with cattle to sow maize at Kailash Rural Municipality-2 in Makwanpur district, on Sunday, March 08, 2020. Photo: Prakash Dahal/THT
Follow The Himalayan Times on
Twitter
and
Facebook
Recommended Stories:
About Us
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Archives
Contact Us
E-Paper
© 2020 The Himalayan Times