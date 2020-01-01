Nepal | January 01, 2020
Visit Nepal: Floral shower over the mountains
Published: January 01, 2020 5:15 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
A helicopter showering flowers is pictured against the backdrop of a mountain range during the Visit Nepal-2020 New Year campaign, at Nagarkot, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
