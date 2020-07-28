Walking in solidarity for “Enough is Enough”

People walk in Basantapur Durbar Square courtyard to express solidarity for the youths who are on their 11th day of hunger strike as part of a protest to hold concerned authorities accountable for better COVID-19 response, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
BAJURA: The Indian government has imposed a restriction on Nepalis from entering into Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji. Anil Kumar Shukla, Sub-district official of Dharchula in India, sent a written note to the District Administration Office, Darchula to prohibit the entry of Nepalis i Read More...
LONDON: Zenit St Petersburg have signed centre back Dejan Lovren from Liverpool on a three-year contract, the Russian champions announced on Monday. Lovren, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014, leaves Anfield after making 185 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals. Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 The Supreme Court today issued a press release saying its attention had been drawn to recent media reports, comments and activities about its recent orders/verdicts. The apex court has not mentioned any particular case but said its two recent orders/verdicts had drawn flack. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Standing Committee members are planning to decide the fate of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is a co-chair of the party but has been avoiding Standing Committee meetings, by majority vote if he stays adamant on holding on to both the top posts. Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 Employees of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, along with members of the Local Level Employees’ Union, halted all official works of the local government today, protesting the recent arrest of one of the ward chairs in the metropolis. The anti-human trafficking bureau of Nepal Po Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 The National Human Rights Commission has drawn the government’s attention to the human rights of youths staging hunger strike and asked the government to address the demands of the agitating youth. Activist, Iih, 26, an initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and Sama Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 Nepal Rastra Bank has put various sectors into three categories on the basis of the level of impact caused by the COVID-19 — highly-affected, semi-affected and least-affected. Issuing a circular today, the central bank classified crisis-hit sectors into these segments and Read More...