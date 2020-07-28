Nepal | July 28, 2020

Walking in solidarity for “Enough is Enough”

Published: July 28, 2020 8:23 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
People walk in Basantapur Durbar Square courtyard to express solidarity for the youths who are on their 11th day of hunger strike as part of a protest to hold concerned authorities accountable for better COVID-19 response, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

