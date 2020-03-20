Yes, it is possible! 70-bed hospital in 72 hrs

Bagmati Province Minister of Social Development Yuvaraj Dulal, among others, during inauguration of the newly prepared Bharatpur Corona Special (Temporary) Hospital to treat patients infected with coronavirus, at Bharatpur, Chitwan, on Friday, March 20, 2020. The special hospital, set up at Chitwan Exhibition Centre, has 70 beds including 50 normal beds, 10 for Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 10 for High Dependency Unit (HDU). Photo: Tilak Ram Rimal/ THT
Health workers managing beds at the newly set up Bharatpur Corona Special (Temporary) Hospital to treat patients infected with coronavirus, at Bharatpur, Chitwan, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Photo: Tilak Ram Rimal/THT