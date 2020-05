THT Online

The composition is a lockdown collaboration between Indian Guitarist Deepak Castelino and Shyam Nepali, who is currently Chair at Harvard, Indigeneous Music. Shyam who is a brilliant sarangi player, has performed often with Deepak in Kathmandu and Delhi. Their composition is an adaptation of the well known song Let It Be.

According to castelino, the song is an experiment and the coordination could appear a bit messy at times due to arrangement being made online.

