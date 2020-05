THT Online

Share Now:











What we can do is adapt to the current situation and hope for best and hope for our future, says Hari Budha Magar, 41, a Gurkha hero and climber extraordinaire. Magar lost both his legs above knees to an IED in Afghanistan while fighting for the United Kingdom alongside Prince Harry on April 2010.

“This incident taught me many lessons about life. I am enjoying my life more than ever. I will live rest of my life making it more meaningful.’

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook