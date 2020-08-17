Video: Locked Down in Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Cory Wallace of Kona Racing Team, Canada — current World Champion in 24 hours MTB (3rd Time) — has been spending a lot of time in Nepal for his training, during the past four years.

This time, he was stuck in Solukhumbu during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A film by Gaurav Man Sherchan

