VIDEO: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 1567

THT Online

Share Now:











Kathmandu, May 31

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday reported 166 new cases of Covid-19 in Nepal, taking the national tally to 1567.

Read: 166 cases confirmed on Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 1567

Likewise, the country’s coronavirus related death toll has advanced to eight with the post-demise diagnosis of the disease on a two-year-old, making her the youngest Covid-19 victim in the country.

Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll advances to eight

Video:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook