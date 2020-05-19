Nepal | May 19, 2020

VIDEO: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 402

Published: May 19, 2020
Kathmandu, May 19

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 27 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the nationwide tally to 402.

