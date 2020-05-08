Nepal | May 08, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Video Gallery > VIDEO: Nepal’s national tally reaches 102 on Friday

VIDEO: Nepal’s national tally reaches 102 on Friday

Nepal's Covid-19 tally reaches 102 on Friday

Published: May 08, 2020 4:44 pm On: Video Gallery
THT Online

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times