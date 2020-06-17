VIDEO: “Nepal’s tourism will revive after the lockdown is lifted”

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Alma Millan from Barcelona, Spain who arrived in Kathmandu on Feb 22 says Europeans, and Spanish at that, love Nepal and the people here.

“Nepal’s tourism will start reviving after the lockdown is lifted,” says Alma.

“European tourists are eager to visit Nepal anytime soon.”

After lockdown, she moved to a Thamel-based hotel. She says, “When I roam around Thamel area, I have seen so many street children asking for food. What is worse is I found that many girls were facing sexual harassment.”

She along with local volunteers have been providing daytime meal to more than 15 kids daily.

A video report by Rajan Pokhrel for The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook