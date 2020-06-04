1.25 megawatt solar energy added to national grid

KATHMANDU: The national transmission system has received additional 1.25 megawatt solar energy from Wednesday.
The power generated by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) in Nuwakot was linked to the national grid, authority officials said. Since the battery has not been fixed, the solar plant generates power only when there is the sunshine.
With installed capacity of 1.25 megawatt, it is the largest solar plant project in the country so far. NEA’s Executive Director Kulman Ghising said additional 10 megawatt energy would be added to the national grid within one and a half month.
However, the latter is likely to consume some more time since the NEA is awaiting the approval of initial environmental examination (IEE) report. The NEA was supposed to supply the power some 40 days ago but could not materialize due to lockdown, Ghising said.
He viewed that the move to generate solar power has helped NEA in source diversification of energy.
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE's recently released music video MORE & MORE is being called out for plagiarism. Art creator Davis McCarty, who is known for creating crystal sculptures in rainbow hues, says that a prop used in the music video looks very similar to one of his projects. Acc Read More...
KATHMANDU: World renowned fashion designer of Nepali origin Prabal Gurung has taken to the streets to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Gurung, one of the most woke men in fashion, was at the protests on June 2 at Washington Square Park and Sto Read More...
KOCHI: A pregnant elephant died in India apparently after eating some fruit containing a firecracker that exploded in her mouth, prompting a criminal investigation into suspected cruelty toward animals, forestry officials said on Wednesday. The incident drew outrage on social media af Read More...
Durbar Marg shops to open from today Other traders, businesses also defiant KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 With no end in sight to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 that has effectively halted all economic activities for the past two-and-a-half months, traders, firms and industries have be Read More...
KANCHANPUR: At least fifteen COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of Mahakali Hospital in Bhimdattanagar Municipality, Kanchanpur district. The isolation ward has a capacity of 20 beds. The hospital has started treatment of COVID-19 since Tuesday. Seven persons — reside Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 After the plan to evacuate stranded Nepali citizens from several countries was approved by the Cabinet a few days ago, the government is gearing up to bring them home on priority basis from Friday. Narayan Bidari, secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of M Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 The Ministry of Health and Population has directed hospitals to send home patients infected with the novel coronavirus who show mild or no symptom of the disease so that hospitals can treat severe cases of COVID-19. Hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have also been told to Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population is mulling over proposing to the Council of Ministers to declare state of public health emergency in the country following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Section 48 (2) of the Public Health Service Act states that if public Read More...