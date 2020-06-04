1.25 megawatt solar energy added to national grid

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The national transmission system has received additional 1.25 megawatt solar energy from Wednesday.

The power generated by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) in Nuwakot was linked to the national grid, authority officials said. Since the battery has not been fixed, the solar plant generates power only when there is the sunshine.

With installed capacity of 1.25 megawatt, it is the largest solar plant project in the country so far. NEA’s Executive Director Kulman Ghising said additional 10 megawatt energy would be added to the national grid within one and a half month.

However, the latter is likely to consume some more time since the NEA is awaiting the approval of initial environmental examination (IEE) report. The NEA was supposed to supply the power some 40 days ago but could not materialize due to lockdown, Ghising said.

He viewed that the move to generate solar power has helped NEA in source diversification of energy.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook