1 killed, 18 hurt as truck ferrying police personnel tumbles in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: At least one person was killed and 18 others sustained injuries when a truck ferrying police personnel skidded off the road and tumbled onto the roadside at Devghat Rural Municipality-5 in Tanahun district, on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) and DPO Chief Vinod Silwal, police constable Sandeep KC was killed on the spot.

“Injured security personnel have been undergoing treatment at Chitwan-based medical health facilities. Among the injured, few of them are said to be in a critical condition,” SP Silwal shared.

The ill-fated truck was transporting police personnel back to the police station after completing their duties at Devghat during Maghe Sakranti Festival, before tumbling onto the roadside, killing one and injuring 18 others this afternoon.

“We have no clue what really caused the accident to happen,” SP Silwal added.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

