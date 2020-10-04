1 killed, three injured in Lamjung bus accident

Ramji Rana

Share Now:











LAMJUNG: A person died while three others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in Beshisahar Municipality-1 of Lamjung district on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as a local Arjun Pariyar (24) and injured as Dipendra Gurung (18), Manoj Gurung (27) of Beshisahar-4 and Sudeep Nepali (19) of Rainas Municipality-8 in the district, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa, at the District Police Office, Lamjung.

According to police, the incident occurred when the passenger bus (Ga 1 Kha 6501), en route to Khatritati of Sundar Bazaar from Beshi Sahar, skidded off the road and fell some 100 metres below in Udipur at around 7:45 pm yesterday, killing one and injuring three.

Among the injured, two have been referred to Pokhara Gandaki Hospital, Pokhara for further treatment, informed District Community Hospital, Lamjung.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook