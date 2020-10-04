1 killed, three injured in Lamjung bus accident

LAMJUNG: A person died while three others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in Beshisahar Municipality-1 of Lamjung district on Saturday evening.
The deceased has been identified as a local Arjun Pariyar (24) and injured as Dipendra Gurung (18), Manoj Gurung (27) of Beshisahar-4 and Sudeep Nepali (19) of Rainas Municipality-8 in the district, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa, at the District Police Office, Lamjung.
According to police, the incident occurred when the passenger bus (Ga 1 Kha 6501), en route to Khatritati of Sundar Bazaar from Beshi Sahar, skidded off the road and fell some 100 metres below in Udipur at around 7:45 pm yesterday, killing one and injuring three.
Among the injured, two have been referred to Pokhara Gandaki Hospital, Pokhara for further treatment, informed District Community Hospital, Lamjung.
