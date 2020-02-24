1 person missing, two rescued after boat capsizes in Phewa lake

Rishi Ram Baral

POKHARA: One person is reported missing and two others were rescued after a boat capsized in Phewa Lake in Pokhara Metropolitan City, on Monday, police said.

According to the District Police Office, Kaski, Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar KC, the boat capsized in the lake around 1:20 pm today.

“After the incident, 27-year-old Ramsharan Luitel aka Sumit of Kapan in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-10 is reported missing in the lake,” DSP KC added.

He further said a joint rescue team from APF and CRV successfully rescued two persons–Rupesh Adhikari, 28, and Subin Chalise, 27–both natives of Kapan in KMC-10 while drowning in the lake.

Meanwhile, the search is on for the missing person in the lake, police shared.

