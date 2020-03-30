10-bed quarantine facility added in Bhojpur, denizens follow physical distancing

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Bhojpur district has established another 10-bed quarantine facility in Arun Rural Municipality-1 to house COVID-19 suspected persons.

The facility has been prepared at local Kataka Secondary School in Yangpang and any person showing suspicious symptoms of coronavirus infection will be quarantined there, informed Ward Chair Nagendra Khatri.

Meanwhile, denizens of the district are painting circles with at least one metre gap in front of local ATMs and grocery stores to maintain a safe distance.

With the extension of nationwide lockdown, the locals are practising safe physical distancing and staying home except in cases of emergency to control the threat of COVID-19 infection.

