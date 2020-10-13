10 cops likely to face action

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 12

Ten policemen, including a sub-inspector, of Dhangadi’s Border Police Post at Bahuliya in Kailali are likely to face action in connection with the death of a youth in police custody.

According to District Police Office acting Chief DSP Pratik Bista, investigation has been initiated by recalling all the policemen of the post to the district after they were found to be working out of line with their professional ethics. The policemen being investigated include the police post in-charge Inspector Gopal Karki.

The policemen are being interrogated in connection with the death of Amar Bahadur Chand of Phulbari when he was in the police custody.

“Investigation is underway, if found guilty, action will be taken against them,” said Sudurpashchim Province Police Office Spokesperson SSP Mukesh Kumar Singh.

Chand was taken into custody by police personnel of the Bahuliya police post back in August for disturbing the public peace by consuming alcohol. He was found dead with his throat slit in the toilet of the police post.

Though the police had described the incident as suicide, his kin had suspected murder.

Chand’s kin had accepted the body following agreement with the police that the incident would be probed and action would be taken against the guilty. Police had formed a probe panel led by a superintendent of police.

