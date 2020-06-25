10 local levels issue policies, programmes in Rautahat

RAUTAHAT, JUNE 24
Of the eighteen local levels, ten have approved the annual policy, programme and budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in Rautahat.
As per the constitutional provision for passing the budget on the basis of the policy and programme for the next fiscal by June 24, ten local levels, including Durga Bhagawati, Brindaban, Gadhimai, Madhav Narayan and Rajpur, have passed their policies, programmes and budget in their meeting.
Addressing the fourth rural municipality assembly of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality, its chair Arun Kumar Sah said his office had included policies and programmes aimed at relieving the locals of their suffering.
Fourth municipal assemblies of Gadhimai Municipality had presented and passed a budget worth Rs 507 million for the next fiscal.
Acting Chief Administrative officer Nagendra Yadav said the budget was aimed at health, education and social security of the municipality residents.
Similarly, Gaur, Brindaban, Chandrapur, Yamunamai, Maulapur and Paroha municipalities have also passed their policies, programmes and budget for the next fiscal.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
