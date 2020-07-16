10 million rupees for disaster management in Tanahun

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, JULY 15

Byas Municipality, Tanahun’, has announced it will provide Rs 50,000 to each of the families of the victims who died in Sunday’s landslide.

The decision was taken by the municipality’s legislative meeting convened under the chairmanship of Mayor Baikuntha Neupane today.

Forty-year-old Kamala Thapa, her son Manoj, 24, and his wife Anjana, 20, of Majhphant and 70-year-old Sukamaya Gharti of Mohoriyatar died in two separate landslides in Byas Municipality on Sunday night.

Similarly, in Odare of Ward 11, Padam Chepang, 42, died due to landslide. Families of the deceased will now get relief.

Meanwhile, the meeting has also decided to expedite the search for Rajesh Thapa, 20, who has been missing in the Majhaphant landslide. The meeting also wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Keshar Bahadur Thapa, Dhanumaya Kunwar, Man Bahadur Gharti, Suman Bhujel were injured in the Majhphant landslide.

“As per the meeting’s decision, each of the injured will get Rs 40,000 for treatment, while those whose homes were completely destroyed in the landslide will get Rs 50,000 per family.

Similarly, those who have their houses damaged due to the landslide will get Rs 25,000 per family,” said the municipality’s spokesperson Mohan Kumar Shrestha.

Likewise, the meeting has also decided to repair all roads, drinking water pipelines, water channels, power system and other infrastructures damaged by the recent landslide, and decided to allocate 10 million rupees for disaster management.

