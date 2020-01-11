10-year-old killed in Tanahun truck-hit

MADAN WAGLE

DAMAULI: A ten-year-old was killed after being hit by a truck in Bandipur Rural Municipality-4 of Tanahun district along Damauli-Abukhaireni road section of Prithvi Highway, on Friday.

Tanahun District Police Office Spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lilaraj Lamichhane has identified the deceased as Surata Pariyar of Palungtar, Gorkha.

DSP Lamichhane informed that the girl, who was severely injured in her legs and waist, lost her life the same night while undergoing treatment at Bharatpur-based Old Medical College.

In the same incident, Sumit Pariyar (13) was injured and is currently receiving treatment at Laxmi Hospital, Dumre.

The incident occurred when the truck (Na 5 Kha 7804), en route to Abukhaireni from Dumre hit the two minors walking on the side of the road on Friday afternoon.

Police have impounded the truck and arrested the driver for investigation and action.

