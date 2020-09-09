THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 49,219 as 1081 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

Almost a thousand people were discharged upon recovery in the past day. As many as 918 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 33,882 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 15,025 active cases of infection in the country while 5480 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, six fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has reached 312.

On Tuedayy, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 48,138 with 902 new cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook