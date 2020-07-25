109 new COVID-19 cases reported today; nationwide tally stands at 18,483

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 109 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, taking the nationwide count to 18,483.
Following recovery from COVID-19, a total of 13,053 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country.
As of today, there are 5,385 active cases of infection across the country.
At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, three districts — Rautahat, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.
Yet another COVID-19 fatality was reported today, which has taken the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 45.
On Thursday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 18,374 with 133 new recorded cases.
