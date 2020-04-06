11 discharged from isolation, 69 test negative for COVID-19 in Province 1

Santosh Kafle

DHARAN: As many as 11 persons have been discharged from isolation and 69 others have tested negative for COVID-19, in Province 1.

According to the Office of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers (OCMCM), 69 out of 85 throat swabs of people symptomatic of COVID-19 have come out negative. As of today, four persons are still under observation at various hospitals.

“At least 610 persons were kept in quarantine and 2,847 remained in self-isolation in their homes,” informed the corona help desk set up under OCMCM in the province.

The province has set up 348 isolation beds, 4,037 quarantine beds and 44 intensive care unit (ICU) beds to combat the gradually spreading virus in the area.

