11 Indians found taking refuge in Itahari

Santosh Kaphle

ITAHARI: As many as eleven Indian nationals were found taking refuge inside a jungle in Tarahara of Itahari in Sunsari district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dharma Raj Bhandari of the Itahari-based Area Police Office, all eleven were detained based on the information provided by locals regarding their whereabouts near Tarahara herbs processing centre, on Tuesday.

They were stranded in the jungle area of Tarahara due to lack of transportation after the nationwide lockdown was imposed while attempting to reach Bhojpur to collect sap samples. “All of them had travelled from India to Itahari on March 21, informed DSP Bhandari.

He further added that police took detained them and conducted rapid diagnostic tests on them at Itahari Hospital. To stop further risk of Covid-19 infection, all eleven of them were taken to the quarantine facility at Janata Multiple Campus in the district.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook