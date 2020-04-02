11 participants of religious congregation quarantined in Parsa

Raf Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: As many as eleven persons from Saptari district, who had recently participated in a Muslim congregation in India and returned home after secretly crossing the border have been placed in quarantine.

According to Bara District Police Office Spokesperson Gautam Mishra, eleven persons were detained while crossing Nepal-India border at Kantipur in Bisrampur Rural Municipality in the district.

“They had all gone to India to participate in the Muslim gathering in the Indian capital one month ago before being held while crossing the border during lockdown today,” Mishra added.

Police have sent all of them to Birgunj-based Siddhartha Secondary School for quarantine, said DPO.

