114 cases recorded on Wednesday, tally leaps to 886: Health Ministry

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 58,277 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 100,287 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 3,580 PCR and 2,320 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 70,305 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 699 persons are in isolation.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 442 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 49,974.
Nine new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
114 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 886. This is the highest single day spike in the number of newly detected positive cases of the infection, surpassing Tuesday’s tally of 90 cases.
As many as 28 persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged, following recovery, confirmed MoHP.
With these recent additions of recovery cases, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 183 which includes 142 males and 41 females.
Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, appealed to the public to remain positive during this time of crisis and indulge in productive and creative endeavours while abiding by the regulations of COVID-19 lockdown.
As of today, the country has witnessed 886 cases of coronavirus infection including 796 males and 90 females while 183 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, four COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
