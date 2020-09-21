1154 new infections surface Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 65k

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The nationwide coronavirus infection tally surpassed 65,000 on Monday with the report of 1154 new infections. Nepal’s Covid-19 count, as such, stands at 65,276.

The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 17,611.

Similarly, 7,403 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. Read Also: 674 more infections logged in Kathmandu valley, amounts to over 58pc of total new cases Following an improvement in their condition, a good number of 1,005 people have been discharged from the health facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 47,238. Sixteen more Covid-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 427. On Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 64,122 with 1,325 new cases.

