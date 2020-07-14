116 new coronavirus cases detected; Nepal’s COVID-19 tally crosses 17,000 mark

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 count to 17,061.
Of the newly infected, nine persons are from Province 1; 44 from Province 2; seven from Bagmati Province; four from Gandaki Province; 21 from Province 5; 11 from Karnali Province; and 20 from Sudurpaschim Province.
As of today, there are 6,695 active cases of infection across the country. Of this, there are 171 active cases of infection in Province 1; 1,907 active cases in Province 2; 465 cases in Bagmati Province; 502 cases in Gandaki Province; 746 cases in Province 5; 372 cases in Karnali Province; and 2,532 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.
In the last 24 hours, 34 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 10,328.
At present, four districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Mustang, Manang, and Humla. Likewise, four districts — Mahottari, Rautahat, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.
No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 38. No death has been recorded in Province 1 while four deaths have been recorded in Province 2, nine in Bagmati Province, five in Gandaki Province, 10 in Province 5, four in Karnali Province, and six in Sudurpaschim Province.
On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally reached 16,945 with 144 new cases.
Kathmandu, July 13 An aerial view of Dharahara tower being reconstructed, in Kathmandu, as seen on Monday, July 13, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 289,371 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal reported a sharp spike in daily recovery cases on Monday, logging the highest number of single-day Covid-19 recovery total in the country, till date. As many as 1,705 persons earlier diagnosed with the infection have been discharged from various health care facilities across the Read More...
DAMAULI: Six persons were found dead while six others are still reported missing in landslides at assorted locations in Tanahun district. With the monsoon at it's peak, torrential rainfall-triggered landslips and floods swept away human settlement at Bhaisekili in Rishing Rural Municipality Read More...
NEW DELHI: US tech giant Google is investing in a $10 billion fund to help accelerate India's transition to a digital economy in the next five to seven years. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc's Google, said Monday that the project will focus on building products that are relevant to India's nee Read More...
LONDON: Two experimental coronavirus vaccines jointly developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have received 'fast track' designation from the US drug regulator, the companies said on Monday. The candidates, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, are the most advanced of the Read More...
MADRID: Sevilla closed in on Champions League qualification by beating struggling Real Mallorca 2-0 at home to open up a nine-point gap in the race for fourth spot in La Liga. Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring with a first-half penalty while Youssef En Nesyri sealed the victory late on, latching Read More...