116 new coronavirus cases detected; Nepal’s COVID-19 tally crosses 17,000 mark

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 count to 17,061.

Of the newly infected, nine persons are from Province 1; 44 from Province 2; seven from Bagmati Province; four from Gandaki Province; 21 from Province 5; 11 from Karnali Province; and 20 from Sudurpaschim Province.

As of today, there are 6,695 active cases of infection across the country. Of this, there are 171 active cases of infection in Province 1; 1,907 active cases in Province 2; 465 cases in Bagmati Province; 502 cases in Gandaki Province; 746 cases in Province 5; 372 cases in Karnali Province; and 2,532 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.

In the last 24 hours, 34 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 10,328.

At present, four districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Mustang, Manang, and Humla. Likewise, four districts — Mahottari, Rautahat, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 38. No death has been recorded in Province 1 while four deaths have been recorded in Province 2, nine in Bagmati Province, five in Gandaki Province, 10 in Province 5, four in Karnali Province, and six in Sudurpaschim Province.

On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally reached 16,945 with 144 new cases.

